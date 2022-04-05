LAWRENCEVILLE — In 2020, COVID-19 canceled the minor league baseball season just weeks before Opening Day. In 2021, teams returned to action but with an abbreviated schedule and limited capacities allowed in ballparks.
Now after three years, the minor league baseball calendar is reverting to normal, and the Gwinnett Stripers are optimistic about the 150 games ahead.
“It’s like Christmas morning,” manager Matt Tuiasosopo said. “That excitement on Christmas eve, you can’t wait to get to bed because you know it’s going to be a fun morning waking up to your family and going to the Christmas tree. That’s kind of what it feels like.”
The excitement for the season is only intensified by the Atlanta Braves coming off of last season’s World Series win, and the players off that championship squad who broke camp with the Stripers, who open their season in Memphis on April 5.
Among these players are World Series Game 4 starting pitcher Dylan Lee and Touki Toussaint, who pitched in 11 games for Atlanta last season.
“It’s a lot of new faces,” Toussaint said about the 2022 roster. “So that’s kind of exciting. It means the other guys have gone up or are with other teams somewhere.”
Toussaint and Lee project to be two crucial cogs in the pitching machine, but some new arrivals to Coolray Field will be eager to make an impact. Right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder only started seven games for the Stripers last season after starting the season at Single-A Rome and earning two promotions, but he had a 2.60 ERA in 45 innings with Gwinnett.
Now in his first full season in Triple-A, he could be one of the staff aces in Gwinnett.
“I think first off, getting off to a good start,” Elder said about his goals for the season. “I had a good offseason, [and a] good spring training building up into the season. I think my expectation is just to go out, make good pitches and give my team every chance to win that we have.”
On the other side of the ball, highly rated outfield prospect and local product Drew Waters projects to be one of the mainstays of the lineup. The Etowah High School alum hit 11 home runs and drove in 37 runs in 103 games for Gwinnett last season and will be one of the main attractions of the ballclub this season as he attempts to make the final jump up to the majors.
A steady cast of veterans will also be dotting the lineup. Ryan Goins, Phil Gosselin and Pat Valaika have combined to play in 1,391 MLB games, and all three will be with the Stripers this season to help guide a young roster through the campaign.
“We’re excited,” Tuiasosopo said. “We’ve got position players and pitchers we’re excited about, and again a good group of veterans. Guys who have had a lot of big league service and had some big careers in the big leagues. Match that with some young guys we’re excited about, and it should gel really nicely.”
One other name for fans to keep an eye on this season will be shortstop Braden Shewmake. The left-handed hitter was Atlanta’s first-round draft pick in 2019, and will be playing in Triple-A for the first time this season. Shewmake hit 12 home runs and drove in 40 runs for Double-A Mississippi last season, but consistency at the plate was an issue.
“From the offensive side I think it was just trying to be more consistent,” Shewmake said. “Just trying to get back to what I was doing the second half of the year and be able to do that for a full season. So that was kind of what we focused on from an offensive standpoint, and then defensively it was just to continue the stuff we did with [Atlanta third base coach Ron Washington] Wash in spring training, because he’s the best at what he does.”
Gwinnett finished last season with a 68-51 record, good for the ninth-best clip out of the 30 teams across Triple-A. But between the infusion of veteran talent into Gwinnett and the big league club winning the World Series, there is a feeling around the Stripers that 2022 could be an even better season. It is an atmosphere that starts in Atlanta and trickles all the way down through the system, even to a player like Shewmake who has not scratched higher than Double-A in his career so far.
“We have a winning culture around here,” Shewmake said. “For them to go ahead and finish it off was really cool. And to be around those guys in spring training was awesome. To kind of hear the stories that they tell about the postseason and the World Series, it was really cool to be around. Everyone wants to be a part of that, it’s something you dream about as a kid. That’s what we’re all out here working for every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.