LAWRENCEVILLE — Erin McCormick’s first boss in baseball was Nolan Ryan.
Six stops and over 16 years after those first days working for the Corpus Christi Hooks — the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros that Ryan owned — the Gwinnett Stripers promoted McCormick to the role of general manager.
McCormick is the first woman ever to hold the role of general manager for an affiliate in the Atlanta Braves organization, and her first five months on the job have been a whirlwind.
“We won the World Series, and then our team along with the other Braves franchises were part of a transaction sale to a new ownership group,” McCormick said this month in an interview at the Stripers’ Preseason Party. “And then the Major League lockout too, all of that was kind of once-in-a-lifetime stuff that all happened my first few months on the job.”
McCormick grew up in Texas, first working with the Hooks before weaving her way around the country through various minor league clubs. After leaving Corpus Christi she worked for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Memphis Redbirds, Sacramento River Cats and Birmingham Barons before finally settling with Gwinnett as the assistant general manager in 2018.
When Gwinnett general manager Adam English took over the same role with the Nashville Sounds at the end of the 2021 season, McCormick’s journey finally led her to the position of general manager.
“I started working with the Hooks,” McCormick said. “I grew up in South Texas, so the Astros were my team. My first boss was Nolan Ryan; he was the owner of the Double-A team there, so that was pretty cool. I just fell in love with it interning there and continued on.”
In a baseball life that has touched nearly every corner of the country at different levels of the sport, McCormick’s experience brings a different perspective to Gwinnett’s offices.
Whether it is with a new line of concessions coming to Coolray Field including a southern-style spot right behind home plate and the new “Cocktail Cove” in left field, or a revamped promotional schedule, she is already making her mark on the ballpark experience.
“Definitely the proximity to the Major League team,” McCormick said about what makes Gwinnett unique from her other stops. “Even in Sacramento we were about 80 miles away from the (San Francisco) Giants, here it’s 35. But it’s such a big market; we’re really not competing. There’s plenty of people to go around. Being a Braves affiliate, it’s really cool all the tradition that comes with that. You don’t always get that everywhere else, and the support that they’ve given us is great.”
That proximity to Atlanta is something McCormick enjoys in her personal life and using in her new professional role. The Stripers will have promotional events centered around the 2021 World Series, including having the Commissioner’s Trophy in the building for the home opener on April 12, a World Series champions T-shirt on April 16 and more to be announced at a later date.
And as an area, Gwinnett County is unique to anywhere else McCormick has worked.
“I love it here,” McCormick said. “Gwinnett County in general is so diverse. It’s a great food scene here, it’s close to Atlanta, but it’s still far enough away where there’s deer walking in my yard, like kind of the best of everything. Everyone is still so welcoming in the South. Me and my husband are excited to start our family here and stay here for a long time.”
After a hectic offseason and almost two decades of working in baseball towards a position like the one she has now, McCormick is right where she wants to be on and off the field. The new minor league baseball season — McCormick’s first as general manager — will commence in less than a month, a journey that could take her anywhere.
Another championship run on the field for Atlanta or Gwinnett? More new opportunities to grow the Stripers’ brand in the Gwinnett community? There is no telling where 2022 is going to take McCormick.
Just the way she likes it.
“It’s the new things, the innovation,” McCormick said gets her the most excited about her job and the season ahead. “Every season there’s something new and exciting, it’s never stale. That’s what keeps me going, and hopefully what keeps the fans coming back.”
