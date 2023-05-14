NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An RBI infield single by Joshua Fuentes and two-run single by Magneuris Sierra brought the Gwinnett Stripers to within one run in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon, but the Nashville Sounds prevailed 6-5 to split the six-game series at First Horizon Park.
Nashville (20-18) never trailed after Payton Henry (1) and Andruw Monasterio (3) both hit solo home runs off Dylan Dodd (L, 1-3) in the third inning, but the Stripers (15-23) kept it close all day. Yolmer Sanchez tallied an RBI single in the fourth and Chadwick Tromp blasted a solo homer (2) in the sixth to trim the deficit to 5-2. Down 6-2 in the ninth, Tromp, Hoy Park, and Luke Waddell all reached and scored on the hits by Fuentes and Sierra. With the tying and go-ahead runs aboard and two outs, Forrest Wall grounded out to second base.
Sierra (1-for-4, 2 RBIs), Fuentes (2-for-4, RBI), Sanchez (1-for-4, RBI), and Tromp (1-for-3, homer, 3 runs, RBI) collected Gwinnett’s five RBIs. Following Dodd’s 5.0 innings, Nolan Kingham worked the final 3.0 frames with one run on seven hits. For Nashville, Thomas Pannone (W, 1-0) pitched 6.0 innings with two runs on four hits. Bennett Sousa (S, 1) recorded the final out of the game. Blake Perkins went 4-for-5 with three extra-base hits, and Henry finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.
Sanchez extended his on-base streak to 14 games with his fourth-inning RBI single. Vaughn Grissom failed to record a hit for just the second time in 17 games during his Triple-A debut season. The Stripers are now 0-7 in series finales and 2-10 in day games this season.
Gwinnett now plays Memphis next Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. at AutoZone Park.
