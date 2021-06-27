NORFOLK, Va. – Despite out-hitting their opponents seven to six, the Gwinnett Stripers dropped their fourth game of the series to the Norfolk Tides 4-2 at Harbor Park on Saturday night.
Tyler Nevin hit a sacrifice fly to right field off Ty Tice in the seventh inning to score Seth Mejias-Brean from third base, breaking a 2-2 tie. The Tides (19-25) added an insurance run in the eighth with a Nick Ciuffo solo home run (2).
Jason Kipnis smashed his third home run in the first inning to give Gwinnett (22-24) an early 1-0 lead. Touki Toussaint pitched two hitless innings in his third MLB rehab start, allowing two walks and two hit batters in his first start for Gwinnett this season. Thomas Burrows tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, notching three strikeouts. Ciuffo went 2-for-4 with the homer and three RBIs for Norfolk.
Ryan Goins finished 1-for-3 with a run and a walk, extending his hitting streak to seven games. The Stripers went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on the evening.
Gwinnett plays again Sunday at Norfolk at 1:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-1, 10.38 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers vs. LHP Kevin Smith (0-1, 6.23 ERA) for the Tides.
