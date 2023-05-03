Stripers logo.jpg

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to push the game into extra innings, but the Charlotte Knights struck for three in the 10th and pitched through a bases-loaded threat from the Stripers in the bottom half to win 6-3 at Coolray Field on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless three frames, Lenyn Sosa, Oscar Colas, and Carlos Perez recorded three consecutive base hits as the Knights (13-16) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Allan Winans worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning to hold the score.

