LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to push the game into extra innings, but the Charlotte Knights struck for three in the 10th and pitched through a bases-loaded threat from the Stripers in the bottom half to win 6-3 at Coolray Field on Wednesday night.
After a scoreless three frames, Lenyn Sosa, Oscar Colas, and Carlos Perez recorded three consecutive base hits as the Knights (13-16) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Allan Winans worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning to hold the score.
Luke Waddell got the Stripers (11-17) on the board with an RBI sacrifice fly to make the score 2-1 in the seventh. Charlotte rebuilt the two-run lead with an RBI sacrifice fly from Perez in the eighth.
In the bottom of the inning, a passed ball scored Charlie Culberson and Nick Solak flared an RBI single to tie the game 3-3. Charlotte would get three runs off Roddery Munoz (L, 0-1) in the 10th inning. Edgar Navarro (S, 1) struck out Solak with the tying run on first base for a 6-3 Knights win.
For Charlotte, Sosa (3-for-4, double) has a hit in each of his 11 games this year. Perez (1-for-3, 3 RBIs) delivered his second multi-RBI game of the series. For Gwinnett, Yolmer Sanchez (2-for-4) and Culberson (2-for-4) had multi-hit nights and Grant Holmes brought his scoreless streak to 11.2 innings by recording the final two outs in the top of the 10th.
The Stripers are now 0-3 in extra-inning games this year. Solak’s RBI single in the eighth was his seventh RBI in his past four games. Joe Hudson brought his on-base streak to 14 games with a single in the second inning. Winans has now had quality starts in each of his last two starts for Gwinnett.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers' starting pitcher hasn't been announced, while left-hander Nate Fisher (1-3, 4.67 ERA) will start for the Knights. The Stripers are also celebrating Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders with AAPI Heritage Night. As part of the celebration, Atlanta Falcons’ kicker Younghoe Koo will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
