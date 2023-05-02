LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers recorded five hits, scored 10 runs and walked 16 times in a 10-2 victory over the Charlotte Knights in Tuesday night’s series opener at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (11-16) grabbed the early lead in the first inning without recording a hit, as Luke Waddell drew the last of four walks in the frame allowed by Knights’ starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (L, 0-2). In the second, a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake and RBI single by Nick Solak made it 3-0.
An answer came from the Knights (12-16) in the fourth on a two-run homer from Carlos Perez (7) to cut it to 3-2. Charlotte loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh, but a pair of athletic, leaping grabs from infielders Shewmake and Hoy Park preserved the lead.
Gwinnett blew the game open in the bottom of the inning with a 12-batter, five-walk, six-run seventh. The Stripers scored one more in the eighth to make it 10-2.
Waddell (0-for-2, 2 RBIs, 3 walks) drew two bases-loaded walks. Joe Hudson (0-for-1, 3 walks) recorded the other three-walk line for Gwinnett. Eli White (3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, walk) posted his first three-hit outing of the year. Stripers’ starter Beau Burrows (W, 2-0) logged 5.2 innings with two runs on three hits, two walks, and one strikeout. Amidst all the command issues for the Knights, Tanner Banks did not allow a baserunner in his 2.0 innings of relief work.
The 16 walks worked by the Stripers shattered the previous Gwinnett single-game record of 12 set on July 15, 2021 at Charlotte. Hudson extended his on-base streak to 13 games. With a six-run seventh inning, the Stripers set a new season high for runs in an inning. The eight-run winning margin was also Gwinnett’s largest this season.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Allan Winans (2-2, 2.88 ERA) will pitch for the Stripers vs. Jesse Scholtens (2-1, 5.23 ERA) for the Knights.
