Shewmake - 03_31 (Bernie Connelly).jpeg
Bernie Connelly/Gwinnett Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers recorded five hits, scored 10 runs and walked 16 times in a 10-2 victory over the Charlotte Knights in Tuesday night’s series opener at Coolray Field.

The Stripers (11-16) grabbed the early lead in the first inning without recording a hit, as Luke Waddell drew the last of four walks in the frame allowed by Knights’ starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (L, 0-2). In the second, a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake and RBI single by Nick Solak made it 3-0.

