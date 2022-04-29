LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers walked a season-high 11 times in an 8-0 win over the Norfolk Tides on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Connor Johnstone, Seth Elledge, Brandon Brennan and Nick Vincent combined on a four-hit shutout, Gwinnett’s first of the season.
Chadwick Tromp put the Stripers (9-13) on the board in the bottom of the second inning, singling home recent addition Hernan Perez. John Nogowski hit a sacrifice fly in the third to make the score 2-0. The Stripers broke the game open with a four-run fifth, capped off by Justin Dean's RBI single.
Johnstone continued his strong start to the season with four scoreless, four-hit innings. Elledge (W, 1-1) struck out four over two innings for the win. Dean went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base. Greyson Jenista went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs, and Phil Gosselin went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
The Stripers walked 11 times, just one less than the Gwinnett single-game record of 12 (July 15, 2021 at Charlotte). It was the Stripers’ first shutout since Sept. 19, 2021 when Kyle Wright threw a nine-inning complete-game shutout in a 7-0 win over Nashville.
Gwinnett and Norfolk play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Kyle Muller (1-1, 3.66 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Cody Sedlock (2-0, 6.92 ERA) for the Tides.
