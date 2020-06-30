Minor League Baseball after consultation with Major League Baseball has determined, due to the continuing pandemic, that it is in the best interest of our fans, players, coaches, and club employees that we will not play a 2020 season. The Gwinnett Stripers season, scheduled to begin play on April 9, has been in a state of postponement due to safety concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Braves also announced today that they would be sending their “Taxi Squad” players to Coolray Field in Gwinnett County to practice. The Taxi Squad will be a group of roughly 30 players on the Braves’ expanded roster who can contribute to the Major League club if injuries or other situations arise where a player would need to be called up. It would also allow the team to play their top prospects, so they do not lose valuable developmental time.
Coolray Field will not be open to the public to maintain the highest standard of health and safety protocols for players and field staff.
“It’s obviously disappointing that we aren’t able to play a season this year at Coolray Field, but the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff is the number one priority of our organization,” said Stripers Vice President & General Manager Adam English. “While we may not have a Stripers season, we are still proud to host the return of baseball to Gwinnett with the Braves’ Taxi Squad team, and to continue to work toward 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.