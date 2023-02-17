mrjfijkv7osrcwjxri2f.png

Matt Tuiasosopo

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday the Gwinnett Stripers’ coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Matt Tuiasosopo returns for his third season as Gwinnett manager, while hitting coach Carlos Mendez, coach Wigberto Nevarez, and assistant athletic trainer Dan Gaertner also return to the staff. New to the Stripers are pitching coach Craig Bjornson, coach Stevie Wilkerson, head athletic trainer Dan Leja and strength and conditioning coach Tyler Enns.

