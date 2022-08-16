LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers took advantage of multiple miscues by the Memphis Redbirds, snagging a wild 4-3 victory in an 11-inning affair on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (54-58) picked up their sixth walk-off win of the season with the triumph.
After Taylor Motter's RBI double in the first and Hendrik Clementina's run-scoring infield single in the second, the Redbirds (58-52) tied the game with a third-inning double by former Striper Kramer Robertson. The game remained knotted at 2-2 until Ben Deluzio's leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning. But the Stripers tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Clementina's two-out, bases-loaded walk before Ryan Casteel scored the winning run on an errant throw to the plate by pitcher Zach McAllister on Delino DeShields Jr.'s ground ball up the third base line.
Alex Dickerson had Gwinnett's sole multi-hit effort, going 2-for-5. Clementina finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Casteel doubled and scored twice for the Stripers on a 1-for-5 day. Starter Jared Shuster tossed 6.0 innings in his first quality start as a Striper. Michael Tonkin (W, 5-1) earned the win, striking out three in two innings of relief.
The Stripers are now 5-2 in extra inning contests and 14-9 in games decided in the final at-bat. Gwinnett won despite going 1-for-20 with runners in scoring position.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (5-6, 5.94 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Connor Thomas (6-5, 4.32 ERA) for the Redbirds.
Veteran Charlie Morton struck out 12 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Matt Olson drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to eight games. Click for more.
