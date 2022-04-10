MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers scored five runs with two outs in the third inning — highlighted by a two-run single from Pat Valaika and two-run home run from Greyson Jenista — on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Gwinnett and Memphis split the season-opening series, each finishing the week with a 3-3 record.
Valaika’s two-run single scored Justin Dean and Delino DeShields Jr. to snap a 1-1 tie in the third. Later in the inning, Jenista belted a two-run homer (2) off T.J. Zeuch (L, 0-1) to raise the lead to 6-1.
Valaika finished 3-for-5 with a double and game-high three RBIs, while Jenista went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs. Kyle Muller (W, 1-0) pitched five innings with two runs on four hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Michael Tonkin (S, 2) struck out a pair in a scoreless ninth.
Valaika is now batting .391 with a team-high nine RBIs in six games for Gwinnett. Muller is 6-3 with a 2.43 ERA and .204 BAA in his last 15 starts with the Stripers since May 27, 2021.
Gwinnett now hosts Nashville on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field for its home opener. Right-hander Bryce Elder will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Caleb Boushley (0-1, 8.31) for the Sounds. Opening Night features a 2022 Schedule Cling Giveaway (first 2,500 fans, presented by Georgia Power), plus a visit from the Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour (presented by Truist) and Family Value Tuesday ($2 hot dogs and $1 desserts, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling).
