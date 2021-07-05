Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Bryse Wilson was named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for June 28-July 4 in an announcement Monday by Minor League Baseball.
Wilson made one start during the week, a seven-inning scoreless outing on June 30 at Durham. In that game, the Durham, N.C. native held the Bulls to three hits and one walk while striking out seven in a no-decision as the Stripers went on to win 2-1.
The 23-year-old Wilson is 4-2 with a 3.97 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and .274 BAA in eight starts with Gwinnett this season. Through July 4, he ranks among Triple-A East pitching top 10 in complete games (T-1st, 1), ERA (8th), and winning percentage (T-8th, .667). Wilson has also made six starts for the Atlanta Braves, going 2-3 with a 5.34 ERA.
It is the second career weekly award for Wilson at the Triple-A level. He was also named International League Pitcher of the Week on August 19, 2018. He is the first Stripers player to win a Triple-A East award in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.