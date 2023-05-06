LAWRENCEVILLE — Multi-RBI nights from Joe Dunand, Charlie Culberson and Magneuris Sierra had Gwinnett up two runs entering the ninth inning, but the Charlotte Knights responded with five runs in the final frame to beat the Stripers 12-9 Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett (12-19) erased a 3-0 deficit and took a 7-3 lead by the end of the fifth. Dunand tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth and gave the Stripers their first lead at 5-3 with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth. Culberson followed with a two-run single as well to make it 7-3. With the advantage narrowed to 7-6 in the seventh, Sierra laced a two-run triple to make it 9-6.
It wasn’t enough, however as Clint Frazier crushed a three-run home run (3) in the ninth off Roddery Munoz (L, 0-2) to put the Knights up 11-9. Charlotte (15-17) added another run and closed out Gwinnett in the bottom half.
Dunand (3-for-5, 3 RBIs), Culberson (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) and Sierra (1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in seven of Gwinnett’s nine runs. For Charlotte, Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, homer, and three RBIs, and Erik Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Nick Padilla (W, 1-0) and Lane Ramsey (S, 4) combined on 2.0 scoreless, two-hit innings.
Eli White extended his on-base streak to 11 games, going 1-for-5 with a double. Atlanta Braves’ catcher Travis d’Arnaud continued his rehab assignment with Gwinnett, going 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored as the designated hitter. Starter Michael Soroka allowed three runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings and struck out five in a no-decision.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play Sunday 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Tanner Gordon (Triple-A Debut) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2, 5.91 ERA) for the Knights.
