Dunand(4-27)JamieSpaar.jpg

LAWRENCEVILLE — Multi-RBI nights from Joe Dunand, Charlie Culberson and Magneuris Sierra had Gwinnett up two runs entering the ninth inning, but the Charlotte Knights responded with five runs in the final frame to beat the Stripers 12-9 Saturday night at Coolray Field.

Gwinnett (12-19) erased a 3-0 deficit and took a 7-3 lead by the end of the fifth. Dunand tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth and gave the Stripers their first lead at 5-3 with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth. Culberson followed with a two-run single as well to make it 7-3. With the advantage narrowed to 7-6 in the seventh, Sierra laced a two-run triple to make it 9-6.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.