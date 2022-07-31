LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 10-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
The win snapped Gwinnett's 11-game losing streak in series finales dating back to a May 8 victory vs. Charlotte. The Stripers are now 48-51 on the season, while Jacksonville falls to 54-45.
Facing an early 4-1 deficit as the result of home runs from Erik Gonzalez (2) and Ryan Lavarnway (9), the Stripers fired off nine straight runs, including seven in the decisive sixth. Gwinnett tied the game on an RBI single by Joe Dunand and took the lead on a bases-loaded single by Delino DeShields Jr. before adding five more runs in the frame.
Preston Tucker homered (9) as part of a 2-for-3, two-RBI day. DeShields (2-for-4, run, RBI, stolen base) and Dunand (2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs) also had multi-hit efforts. Eight Stripers had hits on the afternoon, while seven drove in runs. Huascar Ynoa (W, 5-5) earned the win, tossing 2.0 one-run innings in relief of starter Tucker Davidson.
The seven-run sixth was Gwinnett's largest run total in an inning this season. The Stripers scored 10 runs for the first time since June 30 at Norfolk (won 10-5).
Gwinnett now plays at Charlotte on Tuesday at 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. Right-hander Nolan Kingham (3-3, 4.17 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Knights.
