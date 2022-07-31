LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 10-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

The win snapped Gwinnett's 11-game losing streak in series finales dating back to a May 8 victory vs. Charlotte. The Stripers are now 48-51 on the season, while Jacksonville falls to 54-45.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.