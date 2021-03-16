The Gwinnett Stripers, in partnership with Northside Hospital, are hosting Salute to Frontline Workers on Friday, May 28 for the Triple-A baseball team's home game against Memphis.
The 7:05 p.m. game will honor the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, foodservice workers, municipal workers and other essential employees who have been critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On that night, the Stripers will wear specialty jerseys featuring the names of local (Gwinnett and surrounding counties) frontline workers. Now through March 26, the Stripers will accept name submissions for inclusion on the jersey via an online form at GoStripers.com. The final jersey design will be unveiled prior to the game on May 28.
Each game-worn jersey will be made available for purchase in an online auction at GoStripers.com starting May 27. Proceeds will benefit Northside Gwinnett Foundation.
“It is our privilege to partner with Northside Hospital to recognize our local frontline and essential workers that have guided us through this difficult year,” said Stripers vice president and general manager Adam English. “We feel honored to welcome them to Coolray Field for a relaxing night of Stripers baseball and a display of our gratitude and appreciation.”
Salute to Frontline Workers, presented by Northside Hospital, is one of 10 Fireworks Fridays at Coolray Field in 2021. All Friday home games feature a spectacular post-game fireworks display. The Stripers’ full 2021 Promotional Schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.