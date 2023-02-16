Walkoff 6.1 [Josh Conner].jpg

The Gwinnett Stripers, in their special Xolos de Gwinnett jerseys, celebrate a walk-off win on June 1, 2022.

 JOSH_CONNER/Gwinnett Stripers

With only 43 days remaining until the earliest Opening Night in team history on March 31, the Gwinnett Stripers announced their 2023 Promotions Calendar on Thursday.

The full slate of giveaways, fireworks shows, theme nights, special appearances and weekly promotions currently scheduled for the 2023 season at Coolray Field can be viewed now at GoStripers.com/Promotions.

