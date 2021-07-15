In an announcement made by Major League Baseball, the 2021 Triple-A Baseball season has been extended by 10 games, which gives the Gwinnett Stripers an extra homestand.
The Stripers will play into October for the first time in team history with a pair of five-game series added to the schedule — Sept. 22-26 at Durham, and Sept. 29-Oct. 3 vs. Jacksonville at Coolray Field.
The Stripers will continue to run regular weekly promotions during the five added home games, with one change. The game on Wednesday, Sept. 29 will be an Education Day, with an 11:05 a.m. game for area students to enjoy a fun and educational environment.
Here’s a full look at the added homestand:
Wednesday, Sept. 29: Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 11:05 a.m.
Gates Open: 10 a.m.
Education Day: The Stripers will welcome area students to enjoy a matinee game in a fun and educational environment.
Thursday, Sept. 30: Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County’s Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión.
Friday, Oct. 1: Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display will follow the game.
Saturday, Oct. 2: Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 5 p.m.
Giveaway Saturday: Item to be announced
Sunday, Oct. 3: Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 12 p.m.
Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.
