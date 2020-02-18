The Gwinnett Stripers are in search of national anthem performers for the 2020 Triple-A baseball season at Coolray Field.
The club announced Tuesday that digital submissions, either video or audio, from individuals or vocal groups (five singers or less) can be submitted through March 2. Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less) and clarity.
The top candidates from those submissions will be invited to in-person auditions March 14 at Coolray Field. No walk-ups will be accepted on that day.
