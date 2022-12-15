DSC_5877.JPG

Wesleyan's Macey Cintron pitches during the 2022 state tournament in Columbus.

 Andrew Weathers

Gwinnett players racked up the top honors on the Georgia Athletic Coaches All-State Softball Teams for the 2022 season.

North Gwinnett’s Bella Faw was the Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, and Buford’s Olivia Duncan was the AAAAAAA Pitcher of the Year, while state champion Wesleyan swept the top awards in AAA with Macey Cintron as Player of the Year and Ryley Kutter as Pitcher of the Year.