Gwinnett players racked up the top honors on the Georgia Athletic Coaches All-State Softball Teams for the 2022 season.
North Gwinnett’s Bella Faw was the Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, and Buford’s Olivia Duncan was the AAAAAAA Pitcher of the Year, while state champion Wesleyan swept the top awards in AAA with Macey Cintron as Player of the Year and Ryley Kutter as Pitcher of the Year.
Faw hit .547 with seven home runs, 41 RBIs, 14 doubles, 37 runs and 11 stolen bases, and Duncan went 13-1 with 103 strikeouts to six walks with a 1.51 ERA in 87 innings for a state championship team. Cintron went 16-0 with a 0.94 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 97 innings, in addition to hitting .480 with five home runs, 39 RBIs and 12 doubles. Kutter went 16-2 with a 1.02 ERA and 160 strikeouts, and also hit .354 with three home runs, 22 RBIs and 11 doubles.
The first-team all-state selections in AAAAAAA included Buford’s Madison Pickens, Adriana Martinez and Caroline Stanton, Dacula’s Emily Digby, North’s Amber Reed and Peachtree Ridge’s Kennedy Harp.
Gwinnett’s second-teamers in AAAAAAA were Buford’s Mackenzie Pickens, Grayson’s Nia McKnight, Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw and Parkview’s Braelyn Queen and Lauren Brister.
Wesleyan also put four players on the AAA first team — Marjee Williams, Christina McCoy, Shayla Bahr and Avery Tucker. The Wolves’ Sarah Wren was a second-team selection.
