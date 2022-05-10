The Gwinnett Soccer Association's U13 ECNL-RL Boys team qualified last weekend to play in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) National Playoffs in San Diego from June 25 through July 1.
The team will be joining five other GSA teams that have qualified and will represent Gwinnett at the national tournament, including U13, U14 and U15 ECNL, and U17 and U19 ECNL-RL.
The playoffs will include U13 through U18/U19 age groups and will be played at the Surf Cup Sports Park in Del Mar, Calif. Throughout the season, to earn its place in playoffs, the GSA ECNL-RL Boys’ U13 team played against Georgia teams from Marietta, Atlanta and Cumming, as well as from Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina.
“This has been a competitive season of play,” said Salmedin Salihovic, who coaches both the U13 and U14 ECNL-RL teams for Gwinnett Soccer Academy. “These boys have worked hard during practices and games, to build their soccer skills, and their commitment to competitive play.”
The roster for the GSA U13 ECNL-RL team traveling to San Diego includes Wyatt Hawkins, Taylor Forrester, David Hernandez, Parker Hoffman, Eden Ahmetspahic, Zander Christensen, Kaden Geyer, Edin Salihovic, Landon MacNeill, Keegan Alvarez, Adnan Zohorovic, Brooks Fisher, Samgar Lemus, Benjamin Wright, Christian Paramo-Zuniga and Carson Cameron.
A GoFundMe fundraising account (titled, “Help Us Have a Ball at Nationals”) has been established to help the team cover some of its travel costs. Donations in any sum are welcomed, to help the team reach their fundraising goal.
