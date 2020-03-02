Former Gwinnett basketball standouts Travis Anderson, Eric Jamison Jr. and Cory Hightower were honored on postseason All-Big South Conference teams.
Anderson, a redshirt freshman at Charleston Southern, was named to the conference’s All-Freshman Team and the HoopsHD.com Sixth Man of the Year for the league. The Grayson grad led the Big South in points off the bench (8.9) and ranked in the top 15 in the league in 3-point field goals per game (1.6) and 3-point percentage (38.7).
Jamison, a senior at Gardner-Webb, was selected to the HoopsHD.com all-conference team and was a second-teamer on the All-Big South team, as well as an All-Academic selection. The Greater Atlanta Christian grad led his team in scoring (14.4) and rebounding (5.8).
Hightower, a Meadowcreek grad, was an honorable selection on the All-Big South Team after averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. The Presbyterian sophomore had the first triple-double in the program’s NCAA Division I history with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Quinnipiac.
