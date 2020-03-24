Two Gwinnett County swimming stars, at two very different points in their careers, supported Tuesday’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both Brookwood grad Amanda Weir and Mill Creek senior Jake Magahey are hopeful of making the U.S. Olympic Team, but both backed the reasons for delaying the summer Olympics until 2021. The decision also pushed back the date of the meet those two and many others were gearing up for — the June 21-28 U.S. Olympic Trials, scheduled a month ahead of the planned Tokyo Olympics.
“All things started to point to (a postponement), everyone was advocating for that happening, and rightfully so,” said Weir, a three-time U.S. Olympian with three Olympic medals. “Every day you would hear about athletes not being able to train or they were uncertain how long they were going to be able to train. All that uncertainty is hard mentally and physically for athletes everywhere. … I’m glad they finally made a decision. I know it takes a lot of pressure off people to scramble and potentially make an unhealthy decision right now.”
While the situation is new for all potential Olympians, Weir has years of experience on the international stage to lean on. The 34-year-old made her first Olympic team shortly after graduating from Brookwood in 2004 — the career stage where Magahey is currently.
Magahey hoped to swim his way onto his first Olympic team this summer, though the schedule to get there has been adjusted. With no date set for the Olympics — no later than the summer of 2021 was the official announcement — there is no date for U.S. Olympic Trials, either.
By the time they happen, Magahey won’t be a high-schooler anymore. He will be a freshman at the University of Georgia.
“I’m not going to lie, for me, it opens up a good opportunity for me to get better and have another year to train,” Magahey said of the postponement. “It’s not the end of the world for me. I understand it’s an inconvenience to a lot of people. I have a lot of sympathy for those people, especially those people it may be their last Olympics. But for me, I recognize it's an opportunity to get better.”
However, Magahey will have a change in training. Instead of working at SwimAtlanta with his longtime coach Chris Davis, Magahey heads to the University of Georgia for his freshman year with Bulldogs head coach Jack Bauerle.
Davis and Bauerle are good friends, though, so the transition is expected to be a smooth one.
“I don’t think it will be an issue because my coach and Coach Jack keep in pretty close contact,” Magahey said. “If anything’s not working or if there are any problems, I think all three of us can work it out. But I don’t think it will be a problem.”
Weir typically trains at SwimAtlanta, too, but not at the Sugarloaf pool with Magahey. She lives in Decatur and trains at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center, which closed last week because of COVID-19. Her new SwimAtlanta coach at that pool is her brother Caleb, who retired from competitive swimming after the 2016 Olympic Trials.
The postponement may work out well for Weir, too, as she improves from 2017 surgery for two herniated discs in her neck. The surgery replaced those with two artificial discs, a surgery similar to a spinal fusion, and forced her into recovery mode while her left arm regained strength and her nerves recovered.
“I’m feeling better and better,” Weir said. “It’s been a tough three years recovering from injury. It’s definitely improving month to month. I’m still not where I wanted to be. Now there’s not really going to be a time to evaluate where I am for a couple of months. There’s not going to be any competition. It’s hard to say.
“I’m trying to remind myself what I’ve been through.”
The delay has given Weir more time to think about her long career, putting what she has accomplished into perspective. The former American record-holder in the 100-meter freestyle and member of a world-record 400 free relay has qualified for the Olympic Trials six straight times, dating back to 2000, when she was 14.
“(The 2020 Olympic Trials) would have been my sixth one,” Weir said. “I didn’t qualify for Trials until last summer (because of the neck surgery), and when I did people were telling me congratulations on qualifying for my sixth Trials. Going into that, it was an obvious box to check off, but seeing that number when I would get a nice message, it really reminded me to take a second and appreciate how long I’ve been doing this.
“I still love it. I still love training. I don’t know if I’ll ever retire, retire. At some point, I won’t be training full-time, and my priorities will change with the sport.”
The training pattern, and lack of competitive meets in the near future, will be challenging for both Magahey and Weir in the coming months. Weir said it will take a “Herculean mental effort to stay in the game” during the coronavirus limitations, whether it’s an veteran Olympian or a teenager.
Magahey concurred.
“I will admit, this has thrown off a bit of the focus because as you get closer (to Trials), you realize it’s a reality,” Magahey said. “Since now we’ve got a little postponement of a year, I can’t tell if it will be a good thing or a bad thing. It kind of relieves the stress a little bit, so that’s good. It’s not necessarily you lose focus. There’s less urgency.”
