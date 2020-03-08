Two Gwinnett graduates led the Samford women’s basketball team to the Southern Conference Tournament championship, along with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth, on Sunday.
The Bulldogs, now 18-14, defeated UNC-Greensboro 59-54 by scoring the game’s final seven points. Samford’s first-year head coach is Parkview grad Carley Kuhns and the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Natalie Armstrong, is a Wesleyan alum.
Armstrong had 20 points and seven rebounds in the title game, helping Samford lock up its first NCAA bid since 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.