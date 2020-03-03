Former Gwinnett standouts N’dea Jones and Faustine Aifuwa earned spots on the All-SEC Women’s Basketball Team released Tuesday by the league.
Jones, a junior at Texas A&M, was one of eight players on the first-team All-SEC list. She currently leads the SEC in rebounds (340), rebounds per game (11.7) and defensive rebounds per game (8.0).
The Brookwood grad is second in the league in double-doubles with 15, and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 17 consecutive games. Jones had a career-best stretch (from Dec. 29 to Feb. 16) of 12 games straight where she recorded a double-double. In SEC play, she is pulling down a staggering 13.1 boards per game.
During Jones's dominance in SEC play, the junior posted 13 points and 20 rebounds at Georgia. She also scored 22 and grabbed 14 boards in a victory at Arkansas. Jones needs just 60 rebounds this year to become the second player in program history to pull down 400 rebounds in a season.
Aifuwa, a junior at LSU, was selected as one of six players on the All-Defensive Team. The Dacula grad averages 2.1 blocks and 8.1 rebounds. She also leads the team in defensive rebounds with 5.7 per game. She is currently the second leading scorer among active players at 10.8 points.
Earlier in the season, Aifuwa became LSU's eighth player to record 100 career blocked shots, while recently earning her 700th career point and 500th career rebound.
