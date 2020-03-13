A round of tournament cancellations for the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions don’t include Gwinnett’s annual pro golf tournament — for now.
Officials are hopeful the Mitsubishi Electric, a PGA Tour Champions event hosted April 13-19 at TPC Sugarloaf, will go on as expected despite coronavirus fears that have wiped out sports nationwide the past few days.
The PGA Tour announced this week that all events on all of its tours will be canceled through the Valero Texas Open, which was scheduled for April 2-5. The Masters at Augusta National, planned for April 9-12, was postponed Friday as well.
The current suspension doesn’t extend to the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, the next event on the PGA Tour Champions calendar when play could possibly resume. The next PGA Tour event after the Masters is the April 16-19 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.
Only one PGA Tour Champions event falls under the cancellation period, the March 27-29 Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Miss.
Stan Hall, chief operating officer of the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau, said no decisions have been made about this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic. He said organizers remain in constant contact with the PGA Tour as evaluations are made on upcoming tournaments.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan discussed the tournament cancellations Friday.
“We need to continue to understand what’s happening on the ground in the markets where we would be returning to play, continue to work with our partners in those markets, continue to understand what’s happening with the CDC and the World Health Organization, and then ultimately that will guide our decision,” Monahan said. “We’re going to make sure that we protect the safety and well-being of all of our constituents as we make that decision.”
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic has brought pro golf back to Gwinnett, replacing previous PGA Tour events. It has brought the world’s top golfers over 50 to Sugarloaf since it launched in 2013, in addition to raising more than $2.3 million for local charities.
Scott McCarron is the tourney’s defending champion, while the past champions list includes Bernhard Langher and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Langer, McCarron and Jimenez are among those who committed to the 2020 event before the coronavirus outbreak.
