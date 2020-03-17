The PGA Tour announced additional tournament cancellations because of the coronavirus Tuesday night, including Gwinnett's Mitsubishi Electric Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event.
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic was scheduled for April 13-19 at TPC Sugarlaof.
On March 12, the PGA Tour made the announcement to cancel or postpone four weeks of events on all six Tours through the week of the Valero Texas Open (March 30-April 5). Augusta National Golf Club also announced the postponement of the Masters (April 6-12).
With the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Office of the President of the United States, the PGA Tour opted to cancel four additional events — RBC Heritage (April 13-19), Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26), Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3) and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).
Furthermore, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date later this year, to be announced. Also announced Tuesday, the USGA is currently holding the dates for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club as scheduled (June 18-21) but will continue to monitor the developing situation and follow recommendations by government authorities.
In the coming weeks, the PGA Tour work with tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season.
The cancellation of PGA Tour events through May 10 applies to all six tours, although PGA Tour Champions has rescheduled The Regions Tradition. Originally slated for May 7-10, the event will now be played Sept. 24-27. PGA Tour Champions previously announced on March 16 that the Mastercard Japan Championship (June 12-14) will not be contested due to the current travel advisories in place from the CDC, the WHO and the U.S. Department of State.
