Navy senior Malcolm Perry rushed for more yards in a season than any quarterback in FBS history and paving the way were a pair of Gwinnett grads.
Ford Higgins and Kendel Wright were part of an offensive line that allowed Perry to run for 2,017 yards and set a multitude of records at the academy.
“I still really can't believe it, but at the same time, the guys up front, the O-line, the A-backs and the wide receivers as well blocked their butts off all season,” Perry said after the last game of the season. “It's just a testament to how well they worked during the season, and how hard they worked in the offseason, and how it translated to the game.”
Bigger, though, than individual benchmarks is the Midshipmen's terrific turnaround.
Navy orchestrated a game-winning, last-minute drive to beat Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve and finish the season 11-2. The team won just three games in 2018 and the eight-game difference is the greatest in NCAA history.
“After the season last year, nobody was happy,” said Wright, who graduated from Mountain View in 2015. “We made it a priority amongst ourselves to do things differently. Our senior class was good and everything, but a lot of the younger guys played a big factor in it. Without them buying in to our leadership from the beginning, we definitely wouldn't have ended up with 11 wins.
“The seniors led the team and we were kind of the face of it, but without the support, the effort and the hard work from the guys below us, we wouldn't have even gotten close to 11 wins this season.”
The seeds for this season were sown not just a year ago, but years ago.
Perry and Wright went to the Naval Academy Prep School together. Higgins, a three-sport letterman at Greater Atlanta Christian, was part of the 2016 class that joined them in Annapolis the following season.
“It was really neat the way that whole NAPS class was so accepting of me and a lot of the direct people after the hardships they had already been through the year before,” said Higgins, Navy's Captain of Captains as a senior. “I got to know Kendel really well, just bonding over being from the same hometown in Gwinnett, being in the same position group.
“Malcolm isn't the loudest guy. He's pretty reserved. But we quickly became really good friends over friendly competition and a common sense of humor. It's been incredible getting to experience that from the jump and build those bonds.”
As linemen, adjusting to the triple option presented Higgins and Wright with early challenges.
Higgins played in front of Davis Mills, a pro-style quarterback with a huge arm, at GAC. Not just that, he was moving from playing tackle and guard for the Spartans to center.
“The triple option that we run is a very aggressive, downhill type of offense,” Higgins said. “When I was playing at GAC, Davis had one of the strongest arms in the nation to air it out. He had a great, great pocket presence and quarterback IQ for that type of offense.
“Coming here initially, it was a whole shift. A culture shift for the offense. It's a different mentality playing here at Navy with the triple option.”
Wright said Mountain View tried to incorporate aspects of the triple option when he was a sophomore. It wasn't successful.
“At first it was a big shock, but you get more immersed in it and the coaches are knowledgeable in every triple option scheme there is," Wright said. "When I came here, seeing the older guys execute it the way we needed to, really paved a path for all the linemen that came in here.
“It's completely different in terms of our jobs, the movement and the agility and the speed that is necessary in our assignments.”
Neither Wright or Higgins played as freshmen in 2016, working their way into the starting lineup over time. Wright got into 11 games as a sophomore at tackle, but missed the Army game and the bowl game after finger surgery. Higgins started one of the 10 games he played and also had an ankle injury keep him out of the final two games in 2017.
Higgins broke through as a junior, starting all 13 games for the Midshipmen. Wright missed four games with another injury and returned to start three of the remaining seven games.
The season results were not satisfactory, though, and the work to right the ship began in earnest. Step one was moving Perry back to quarterback and tailoring the system to him.
“Being able to build that offense around his skill set and the way he moves, the way he's so versatile in what he does,” Higgins said. “Because he is a passing threat as well. With his strength being running the ball, as an offensive lineman, knowing that if we call a pass play, Malcolm can still break the pocket or run through and make big plays, is always in the back of our minds.
“I can promise you that both Kendel and I, and everyone in our position group, are not surprised by what Malcolm has done. We knew he was a great athlete and a great leader for our class.”
Navy opened with wins over Holy Cross and East Carolina before it fell to Memphis 35-23. A week later, the Midshipmen put together a last-minute, game-winning drive. They led 21-9 going into the fourth quarter, but Air Force stormed back to take a 25-21 lead with 3:15 remaining. Starting at its own 25, Navy marched the length of the field in 11 plays, capped by a three-yard rush from Perry with 23 seconds left.
“We realized what we could accomplish in the Air Force game, that last drive,” Wright said. “Just play after play we were making progress. I still remember everything that happened. All the work we put in and all the fight that we talked about, being relentless in our effort, it showed in that drive.
“We had drives that were similar against Tulane, SMU, Kansas State, where we just had to fight to the very last second. That was set in that Air Force game.”
The Army game, which brought Navy the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 2015, was the culmination of years of toil for Higgins, Wright and the rest of the class. Perry became just the fourth quarterback ever to run for 300 yards in a decisive 31-7 victory.
“I've been coaching for a long time, but this is a special group,” head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I've been saying it for a long time. I saw it back in January. Everything that's happened this year is not surprising to me because they did the work, they paid the price and did everything that was asked of them.”
Higgins and Wright are both headed for Marine school in Quantico, Va., after graduation.
“I'm very honored to be selected for the Marines and I'm extremely excited to go serve — it's what we all came here to do ultimately,” Higgins said.
What they accomplished at Navy will take some time to sink in.
“With my football career coming to an end, there's been a lot of reflection and mostly it's just being so honored and thankful to be able to come to this school in the first place,” Higgins said. “Getting an opportunity to play for a guy like Coach Niumat was hard to pass up for me. To see what it's done for me is incredible and I'll forever be thankful for the opportunity.”
Wright felt like it might take years for the full magnitude to resonate.
“We'll look back and realize we had one of the best seasons in Navy football history and set records left and right,” he said. “Really there's so much going on, it's like when the game was over, you're onto the next chapter. There's really not time to look back right now, but when I do get a chance, I'll sit down with the guys and we'll talk about moments we all remember.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.