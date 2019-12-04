Gwinnett County had two selections to the 14-member Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team released Wednesday.
Auburn senior Derrick Brown, a Lanier grad, and LSU senior Blake Ferguson, a Buford grad, both earned a spot on the team, which recognizes one student-athlete from each SEC school for superior service efforts in the community.
Brown, a defensive tackle, is a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, known as College Football's Premier Award for Community Service. He is a Pop Warner National Football Award finalist, a Senior CLASS Award finalist, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award semifinalist, member of SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council for football and Auburn SAAC vice president. He also participated in mission work in the Dominican Republic and spent time building homes in Montgomery and Auburn with his church.
Ferguson, a long snapper, is a two-time chair of the SEC Football Leadership Council and has twice been nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team. He was named a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in high school and now mentors children with the disease. Ferguson is active in with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on LSU's campus and participates in numerous community service events in Baton Rouge area.