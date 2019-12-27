A change in the 2020 college baseball schedule was announced Friday, moving the annual Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry to Gwinnett's Coolray Field.
Georgia Tech will now host Georgia at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. before concluding the series at Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, on Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the teams were recently notified that due to field damage caused by a ski event being hosted at SunTrust Park, the field surface would not be ready in time to host the 18th annual Farmview Market Spring Classic.
Proceeds from Spring Classic ticket sales go toward funding critical patient and family initiatives at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at Coolray Field on March 1.