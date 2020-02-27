Buford resident Blake McIntyre was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Co-Freshman of the Year this week.
The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 12 points this season and made 40.8 percent of his 3-pointers in his first college season. His 87 3-pointers made ranked 17th in NAIA Division II and his 3.2 3-pointers made per game also was 17th.
He played high school basketball for Lakeview Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.