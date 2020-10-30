Peachtree Ridge grad Mary Kathryn Knott and Mill Creek grad Hannah Petit helped the Georgia Tech women’s team to an all-time best finish of second at Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in Cary, N.C.
Knott, a junior, was 14th overall (third on Tech) with a time of 20 minutes, 36 seconds on the 6K course. The finish earned All-ACC honors.
Petit, a senior, also scored with her 25th-place finish in 20:48.
The Georgia Tech men’s team finished a disappointing 12th. Archer grad James Cragin, a junior, was 77th with an 8K time of 24:39 for the Yellow Jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.