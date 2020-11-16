Former Gwinnett cross country runners Claire Mills and Kai Brickey earned all-conference honors for top-10 performances at the Peach Belt Championships on Saturday.
Mills, who runs for North Georgia, was sixth in the women’s 5K race in 18 minutes, 43 seconds. The Parkview grad also was named the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.
Brickey, a Collins Hill grad, helped Augusta to the men’s team championship with a seventh-place finish. He ran 25:34 on the men’s 8K course.
