A pack of former Gwinnett runners excelled at the Bulldog Invitational over the weekend at Georgia’s cross country course in Athens.
Georgia Tech won both the men’s and women’s championships. The Yellow Jackets’ men’s team featured Archer grad James Cragin, a sophomore who was fourth on the 6K course in 18 minutes, 21 seconds. Peachtree Ridge grad Mary Kathryn Knott, also a Tech sophomore, was sixth in the women’s 4K race in 13:53.
Mountain View grad Chloe Hetherington, a Tech freshman, was 12th in the women’s race in 14:07, and teammate Abby Kettle, a junior from Greater Atlanta Christian, was 15th in 14:15.
Dacula grad Skylar English, a sophomore, posted a ninth-place finish for Georgia in 13:59. In the men’s race, the Bulldogs’ finishers included junior Jack Bradley (13th, 18:54) and freshman Chase Condra (15th, 18:56). Both Bradley and Condra are Peachtree Ridge grads.