After the experience Willie McKenzie had when he ran his first marathon, it’s a wonder he ever decided to run another one.
“My first marathon was in 1989 and I didn’t do another one until 1997,” said McKenzie, 68, the former cross country and track coach at Shiloh High School. “It was the Atlanta Marathon on Thanksgiving. I ran from Lithonia to Piedmont Park. It was raining and cold and there was a headwind blowing down DeKalb Avenue. I ran fast but sort of crapped out at the end. … I wasn’t sure I wanted to ever do that again.”
Fast-forward a few decades. McKenzie recently traveled to Arizona and completed his 33rd marathon and now has set his sights on running 50 marathons in 50 states.
“It was in the late 2000s when I thought I’d give it a shot,” said the Grayson resident, a 2014 inductee of the Gwinnett County Cross Country and Track Hall of Fame. “I started to see people that were ‘50 staters’ and I thought it would be sort of neat to try.”
The Alabama native’s second outing was the iconic Marine Corps Marathon in Washington DC (“I was so slow that Al Gore and his daughter ran by me right at the end,” he quipped) and then he ran a marathon in Jacksonville, Florida. He credits his neighbor, Peter Mahncke, with reviving his interest in the 26.2-mile event.
“The reason I did that was my next door neighbor and I started running together in the mornings," he said. "He suggested we do a marathon. I told him I didn’t have a great experience in 1989, but it had been long enough, so I decided to go to DC.”
He has since run in marathons in outposts as diverse as Alaska, Rhode Island and West Virginia, and has 17 states to mark off his list. McKenzie is well aware that the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon are both long shots, but he says he’s just as much about the journey as he is the destination. It seems nearly every marathon yields at least one great story.
“To run a marathon, you have to train for it and it’s grueling sometimes to do that,” said McKenzie, who coached two state boys cross country championships and one Gwinnett County Championship during his days at Shiloh. “You don’t feel good some days, but luckily I’ve got a supportive wife who is happy to go with me or let me go with my buddy. It’s fun to visit different parts of the country and meet people. It’s a cool experience and I’ve got a lot of neat places left to go. There’s still a lot of it I haven’t seen. I’m excited about that opportunity.”
McKenzie — who teaches math part-time at Phoenix High School — plans to run in June in Washington State and is registered for another marathon in October in Maryland. At that point, he’ll have 15 remaining, several of which will presumably present logistical challenges (since he’s already run in most of the states he could comfortably drive to). McKenzie often travels to marathon destinations with his wife of 44 years, Susan.
“A lot of the marathons are in the Northeast and they tend to take place in the fall, and then you don’t have many until the late spring and there are only a few in the summer,” he said. “You have to plan, and it could take numerous trips back and forth over the span of those years to get that part of the country in. And out west is a separate trip every time.”
He said his favorite marathon memory came in May of 2014 when he checked Wisconsin off his list by running in a marathon in Green Bay. A portion of the run was on the field where the original Packers played and the race ended in a notable locale.
“One of my favorites was Green Bay. You ran throughout Green Bay, which is a neat town, you ran on the football field where the Packers played their first games,” he said. “It was at a high school and all the high school players were out there wearing leather helmets as they handed out water. Then you got to run into Lambeau Field and run a lap on the outside part. I did the Lambeau Leap and gave a high five to some kid.”
McKenzie has not missed a Peachtree Road Race since his first one in 1978 but he said he doesn’t feel the need to run a marathon in a state where he’s already been.
“I won’t be doing any repeats,” he joked. “This is a 50 and done. I’ll run the Peachtree until I can’t, but with marathons, there’s a set goal and that’s 50. And the last one will probably be in Hawaii — that will be a big trip.”
At the rate of three or four marathons a year, McKenzie should be able to complete his goal in the not-too-distant future.
“I hope I can get it done by the time I’m 75,” he said. “That would be a nice thing.”
