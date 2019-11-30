Motorcycle road racing champion Chris Bettis comes by his need for speed honestly — he gets it from his father.
“I’ve always been really into motorcycles,” said Bettis, a Lawrenceville resident who owns and runs FAST Training and Athlete Development in Suwanee. “As a kid, I did dirt-bike racing and things like that and as I got older I got into street bikes. My father was always into motorcycles. He used to build bikes and drag race them when I was a kid. He’s an influence on me.”
Bettis joined up with Augusta-based Team Velocity Racing last November and in his first year of competing on the national amateur road racing circuit he snagged two championships, winning the 1000 Superbike Novice and the 1000 Superstock Novice titles in October at the two-day 2019 American Motorcyclists Association Road Race Grand Championship in Birmingham, Ala.
And after only one year in the Novice division, Bettis is rapidly moving up in the sport.
“The AMA has Novice and Expert divisions,” said Bettis, a native of New Orleans who played basketball at Augusta State. “You go to race school and get your racing certificate and you’re a Novice. Usually it takes two or three years to move up to Expert, because it’s based upon your performance.
“Once they see you’re ready to move up, they’ll make you an expert. I was able to go out this season and become an Expert in one season.”
Although Bettis had come close to capturing the checkered flag on several occasions during the season, his triumphs in Birmingham were the first victories of his short career.
“I’d been the podium a few times — a few second- and third-places – but I hadn’t won any,” he said. “When I first got into it, I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a motorcycle, so I bought a 600 cc bike to get me going. Then I wound up buying a different 600 cc bike and then a third bike, a 1,000-cc bike. I’ve always ridden a 1,000 on the street, so it was more comfortable to me. There was definitely a learning curve during the season. It took me a while to get my bearings.”
In the offseason, Bettis plans to make trips to Florida with Team Velocity Racing for testing on suspension and engine response. He also plans to compete in early December in a race in Miami. He’ll celebrate his 40th birthday during the race weekend.
Now that Bettis — whose father, Michael Bettis, saw him win his two championships — has proven his championship mettle, he wants to spread the word about his sport and try to drum up some new interest.
“We’re trying to grow the sport,” he said, adding that Team Velocity Racing is seeking a title sponsor for the 2020 season. “It’s a fantastic sport and it’s inexpensive for a family to come out and watch. It’s very exciting and people should know what’s going on in their own backyard. Road Atlanta in Braselton is a world-class track and there’s racing going on there all the time and there’s motorcycle racing there several times a year. We just want to let people know what’s out there.”
Bettis confidently predicted he’d be in the top 10 among the AMA’s Expert cyclists (“It will be another learning curve to catch those guys,” he said) and added his eventual aim is to one day turn pro.
“My goal is to get my pro license this year and compete in professional races,” he said.
Regardless of where his racing career takes him, Bettis will always have a fond memory of his fast start. He also credited those who helped him get there like Team Velocity Racing owner Chuck Ivey and Bettis’ father, Michael, his crew chief. Livengood Motorsports and Cycle Gear in Lawrenceville provided sponsorship, Steven Brekenridge of Fluidology did suspension work and Arai Helmets and EBC Brakes also were helpful.
“I’ve always been a competitor, always played traditional sports like baseball and basketball,” he said. “I was looking for a challenge and this is a challenge and a passion. It is a dream come true. If you had told me that in my first season I’d accomplish what I’ve accomplished, I would have said, ‘Nah, that’s not going to happen.’”