Typically, when final exams finish for the fall semester, there is no high school football left to be played.
However, this year’s schedule, pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic, means athletes at six Gwinnett programs have testing this week. When those finals are done, they can turn their full attention to the semifinals, the next step in the state championship push.
Collins Hill, Grayson and Norcross are in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four, while Buford (AAAAAA), Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA) and Wesleyan (A Private) are still alive as well.
“That’s a credit to what happens in this area,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said of Gwinnett’s playoff success. “If you look at it, we are hosting. Collins Hill is hosting. Wesleyan is hosting. GAC is hosting. Buford is hosting. Marist is close (to Gwinnett). So five Gwinnett County schools are hosting (semifinal games Friday). I think it just shows the quality of football in Gwinnett County and football is thriving here. It runs in cycles obviously like everything else does. But it’s one of those years I’m really proud of what our guys have done and what Gwinnett has done for Georgia high school football.”
Gwinnett’s AAAAAAA teams are especially proud because they make up three of the remaining four teams in Georgia’s largest classification.
“It’s a great honor to have three of us in there,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “It just speaks volumes about Gwinnett County football. There’s a love of Gwinnett County, a pride we all believe in. It would be better if it was all four, but we’ll take three.”
This year is the 11th straight Gwinnett has put at least one team in the semifinals of Georgia’s largest class, and six of those years have featured more than one Final Four team. The current run includes five of the past six years with multiple teams.
With three teams in the semifinals, Gwinnett matches its own record set back in 2010 when Brookwood, Collins Hill and Grayson made up 3/4 of the semifinals.
“Gwinnett County as a whole has tremendous talent and some of the best coaches in the state,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said. “Every Friday you have to play your best throughout the season, which prepares you for the playoffs. I am sure all of our communities and our county board of education are excited about the success of the Gwinnett teams.”
Gwinnett also can match a rare occurrence if two local schools face off in the AAAAAAA championship game. Only twice (Norcross-North Gwinnett in 2013 and Brookwood-Parkview in 2002) have Gwinnett teams faced off in the state championship football game in the state’s largest class.
The county is guaranteed to have at least one team in the finals because No. 3 Norcross (13-0) hosts No. 1 and nationally ranked Grayson (12-0) Friday in an 8 p.m. game that will be broadcast by Peachtree TV. Norcross enters the game after knocking off No. 2 Colquitt County, another unbeaten team, in the quarterfinals.
Collins Hill (11-2) is at home against last year’s state runner-up, Lowndes (10-1), in the other AAAAAAA semifinal.
All three remaining AAAAAAA teams are returning to the semifinal round for the first time in several years. Grayson’s last Final Four appearance was 2016, Norcross’ was 2013 and Collins Hill’s was 2010.
That is the opposite for the remaining Gwinnett teams in the smaller classifications — all three were in the semifinals last year.
Buford (11-1), after winning last year’s AAAAA state title, has cruised to the semifinals despite moving up a class to AAAAAA this season. The Wolves welcome Georgia’s most successful program, Valdosta (7-4), and its first-year head coach, Rush Propst, on Friday.
GAC (12-0) faces a major challenge in its AAA semifinal with visiting Oconee County (11-0), last year’s state runner-up in AAAA. In A Private, Wesleyan is back after finishing as state runner-up last year. It faces an even more daunting task with Friday’s home game against top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian (11-1), which blanked five-time defending state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian 38-0 last week in the quarterfinals.
