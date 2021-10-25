Gwinnett County was represented well Sunday night as the American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. recognized 20 key people and organizations with an ASPIRE Award for their outstanding contributions to support student-athletes with physical disabilities.
The third annual Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) Awards, emceed by local Atlanta veteran sports anchor Sam Crenshaw, recognized the significant contributions of individuals and organizations that have been central to the mission of making adapted sports programming available nationwide.
The Gwinnett Heat, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ adapted sports program, racked up the awards, including the 2021 School-Based Program Award. Heat athletes Kathy Luna and Seth Earley earned top individual honors with the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year Award and the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year Award, respectively.
Lawrenceville resident Terri Grunduski received the Founder’s Award for her longtime work with the AAASP. She has served on the organization’s board and her Gwinnett-based Grunduski Group promotes AAASP and its mission.
Southern Community Newspapers Inc. sports director Will Hammock, also sports editor of the Gwinnett Daily Post, was given the Media Hero Award for coverage of AAASP and the Gwinnett Heat.
