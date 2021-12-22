Three former Gwinnett County high school football players were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Peachtree Ridge grads Orlando Brown and Cameron Heyward will be teammates on the AFC team, while Norcross grad Alvin Kamara is on the NFC roster.

Brown was named a starter at offensive tackle after a successful season protecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blind side at left tackle. He has started all 14 games, yielding just four sacks in 983 snaps, the third-highest figure among NFL offensive tackles. He is a Pro Bowl selection for the third straight year.

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57), a Peachtree Ridge grad, against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 3, 2021.

Heyward is in the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in his Pittsburgh Steelers career. In 14 starts this season, he ranks first in tackles (73), solo tackles (41), stuffs (seven) and passes defensed (seven) among NFL interior defensive linemen. He is tied for second in the league in tackles for losses (11) and is tied for fifth in sacks (seven). His 65 career sacks rank sixth in Steelers history.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates after Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) was stopped short of a first down in the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara is the first New Orleans Saints player to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first five NFL seasons. The running back leads the Saints in rushing (668 yards, four touchowns) and receiving (38 catches, 348 yards, four TDs) for the second straight season in 10 games (eight starts). In five seasons, he has rushed for 4,008 yards and 47 TDs, and he has 348 catches for 3,172 yards and 19 TDs.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41), a Norcross grad, during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021.

