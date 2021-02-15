A total of 46 Gwinnett high school football players were named all-state Monday by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
The selections were highlighted by Collins Hill junior Travis Hunter, the Class AAAAAAA North Offensive Player of the Year, and Norcross senior Jalen Garner, the AAAAAAA North Defensive Player of the Year. Collins Hill’s Lenny Gregory (AAAAAAA) and Buford’s Bryant Appling (AAAAAA) also were recognized as state coaches of the year in their classifications.
The AAAAAAA North all-state offense featured quarterbacks Sam Horn of Collins Hill and Mason Kaplan of Norcross, as well as four Gwinnett offensive linemen — Peachtree Ridge’s Amari McNeill, Collins Hill’s Jaylen George and Norcross’ Micah Green and Quinton Bradford. Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert (wide receiver) and Norcross’ Trey Goodman (kick returner) and Zion Alexander (kick return) also were on the list.
The AAAAAAA North all-state defense included Collins Hill’s James Smith (defensive line), Rich Dorsey (linebacker), Dion Crawford (linebacker) and Christian Harris (defensive back), Norcross’ Zakye Barker (linebacker), Kamren Lark (defensive line) and Josh Graham (defensive back), North Gwinnett’s Kayden McDonald (defensive line) and Barrett Carter (linebacker), Discovery’s J.J. Hawkins (defensive line), Archer’s Jackson McCrary (defensive back) and Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs (defensive back).
State champion Buford had six all-state selections in AAAAAA North — running backs Gabe Ervin and Victor Venn, offensive lineman Jacob Smith, wide receiver Jake Pope, linebacker Tommy Beuglas and defensive back Amari Wansley. Dacula’s Adam Watkins (offensive line), Kyle Efford (linebacker) and Kaleb Edwards (kick returner), and Central Gwinnett’s Mekhi Mews (wide receiver) also were all-state in that classification.
In AAA North, Greater Atlanta Christian’s six selections were quarterback Deymon Fleming, offensive linemen Addison Nichols and Wil Calhoun, wide receivers Brooks Miller and Will Hardy and linebacker Aidan Bailey.
Wesleyan had six all-state picks in A Private North — offensive lineman Tanner Bivins, punter Brooks Sturgeon, defensive linemen Vance Nicklaus and Jackson Turner, linebacker J.D. Chipman and long snapper Andrew Van Wie. Hebron quarterback Colten Gauthier also was all-state in that class.
