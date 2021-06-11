A total of 40 Gwinnett high school soccer players earned All-Region 5-A Private honors this season.
Hebron Christian’s Layton Glisson and the Wesleyan trio of Kaitlyn Bobo, Ashley Binney and Lilly Tapp made the girls first team. The second-team girls selections included Hebron’s Cambry Holland, Haley Brown, Abby Jackson and Emma Martin, Providence Christian’s Myra Newhouse and Wesleyan’s Grace Elsevier, Lainey Jerding, Jocelyn Lopez and Lindsey Suits.
Locals on the girls honorable mention list were Hebron’s Addie Martin and Keira Oliver and Providence’s Caroline Beckner, Grace Hauck, Abi Lee and Parks Wellon.
The boys all-region first team featured Hebron’s Jones Martin, Providence’s Brandon Collins and August Larson and Wesleyan’s Cristo Martinez, Max Allgaier, Aidan Kresl and Alex Cardile.
The second-team selections included Hebron’s Nolan Roberts, Providence’s Shawn Combs, Glenn Fleming and Ben Stone and Wesleyan’s Carlos Lopez, Andrew Bardi and Brett Lloyd. Earning third-team recognition were Hebron’s Josiah Boot, Cayden Boyt, Daniel Torres and Jake Redman and Providence’s Noah Williamson and Aaron Lee. Hebron’s Ben Lillard was on the honorable mention list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.