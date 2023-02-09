©Dale Zanine 2022_09_16 00484.jpg

Mill Creek's Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a touchdown against Cedar Grove on Friday night at Mill Creek High School.

 Dale Zanine

A total of 33 Gwinnett high school football players earned Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State awards for the 2022 season.

The group includes 29 players honored in Class AAAAAAA.

