A total of 33 Gwinnett high school football players earned Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State awards for the 2022 season.
The group includes 29 players honored in Class AAAAAAA.
Gwinnett also claimed the top three awards in Georgia’s highest classification, two going to AAAAAAA state champion Mill Creek — the Hawks’ Josh Lovelady was Coach of the Year, and the Defensive Player of the Year in Regions 5-8 went defensive back Caleb Downs. Buford running back Justice Haynes was Offensive Player of the Year in Regions 5-8.
Mill Creek also put quarterback Hayden Clark, running back Cameron Robinson, wide receiver Makhail Wood, offensive lineman Aidan Banfield, defensive lineman Cole Mullins, linebacker Jamal Anderson, defensive back Trajen Greco and kicker/punter Jacob Ulrich on the all-state team.
The all-state offense in AAAAAAA also included Meadowcreek running back Jordan Louie, Buford offensive lineman Paul Mubenga and Norcross tight end Lawson Luckie. The local all-state defense selections were defensive linemen Kayden McDonald of North Gwinnett, Eddrick Houston of Buford and Simeon Boulware of Dacula, linebacker Grant Godfrey of North Gwinnett and defensive backs K.J. Bolden of Buford and Antonio Molder of Norcross.
The Regions 1-4 all-state list featured Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan, Parkview running back Khyair Spain, Grayson offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn, Brookwood offensive lineman Correy Mays, Parkview wide receiver Mike Matthews, Brookwood wide receiver Bryce Dopson, Brookwood defensive lineman Myles Parker, Grayson linebacker Jalen Smith, Brookwood linebacker Malcolm McCain and Parkview defensive back Jaylyn Crawford.
Shiloh defensive back Brice Pollock earned all-state acclaim in AAAAAA, while the AAA all-state team featured Hebron Christian quarterback Gavin Hall and Wesleyan wide receiver Jamie Tremble. In AA, Providence Christian’s Eli Presley was all-state at defensive line.
