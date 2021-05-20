Hebron Christian’s Malia Fisher and Grayson’s Ian Schieffelin earned player of the year awards, headlining 31 Gwinnett high school basketball players on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s All-State Teams.
Fisher shared Class A Private North Player of the Year honors with Mia Moore of St. Francis after helping Hebron to its first state title in girls basketball. Hebron’s Jan Azar also was named the Coach of the Year for A Private North.
Schieffelin was selected as the AAAAAAA South Player of the Year.
In addition to the top individual awards, state champion Hebron was represented on the A Private North All-State Team by Nicole Azar. Wesleyan’s Alyssa Phillip also was honored in that classification.
Greater Atlanta Christian’s Kaleigh Addie and Jaci Bolden were all-state in AAA North, while the AAAAAA North team included Buford teammates Ava Grace Watson and Ashyia Willis, as well as Dacula’s Lazaria Spearman.
Nine Gwinnett girls players were recognized in AAAAAAA, including the trio of Brookwood’s Diana Collins, Grayson’s Nadia Howard and Parkview’s Sussy Ngulefac for the South division. Six local players made the North all-state list — Norcross’ Mariah Baltierra and Zaria Hurston, Collins Hill’s Sacha Washington and Eden Sample and Archer’s Cazia Nelson and Taniya McGowan.
Joining Schieffelin on the AAAAAAA South All-State Team were teammate Robert Cowherd and Parkview’s Jason Edwards. The AAAAAAA North list included Berkmar’s Malique Ewin, Jermahri Hill and Jameel Rideout, North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey and Brendan Rigsbee, Collins Hill’s Ethan Davis and Norcross’ Jaden Harris.
In AAAAAA North, Lanier’s Andrew McConnell and Shiloh’s Devon Barnes were all-state picks, as were GAC’s LaMarr Randolph in AAA North and Providence Christian’s Chance Thacker in A Private North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.