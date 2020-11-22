A total of 24 Gwinnett players made The Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Atlanta All-Metro High School Watch List for boys and girls basketball.
The list feature the club’s top 50 boys and top 50 girls players heading into the 2020-21 season.
The girls list included Greater Atlanta Christian’s Kaleigh Addie and Laurren Randolph, Hebron Christian’s Nicole Azar, Carly Fahey, Malia Fisher and Carly Heidger, Archer’s Maya Jackson, Parkview’s Sussy Ngulefac, Wesleyan’s Alyssa Phillip, Collins Hill’s Eden Sample and Sacha Washington, Dacula’s Lazaria Spearman and Buford’s Ashyia Willis.
The boys list included Brookwood’s Chris Cole, Grayson’s Robert Cowherd, Taje Kelly, Ian Schieffelin and Chauncey Wiggins, Berkmar’s Malique Ewin, North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey and Brendan Rigsbee, Norcross’ Jaden Harris and Kok Yat and Lanier’s Andrew McConnell.
