A total of 22 Gwinnett basketball players were named to the Atlanta All-Metro High School Late Season Team, released Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The local girls players named to the list were Greater Atlanta Christian’s Kaleigh Addie, Hebron Christian’s Nicole Azar, Carly Fahey and Malia Fisher, Brookwood’s Diana Collins, Archer’s Cazia Nelson, Parkview’s Sussy Ngulefac, Wesleyan’s Alyssa Phillip, Collins Hill’s Eden Sample and Sacha Washington, Dacula’s Lazaria Spearman and Buford’s Ashyia Willis.
Gwinnett’s boys selected for the honor were Grayson’s Robert Cowherd, Ian Schieffelin and Chauncey Wiggins, Discovery’s Ian Davis, Berkmar’s Malique Ewin, North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey and Brendan Rigsbee, Norcross’ Jaden Harris and Kok Yat and Lanier’s Andrew McConnell.
