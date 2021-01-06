The MaxPreps Georgia All-State Football Team released Wednesday featured 18 Gwinnett players, and half of those were first-team selections.
Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson had four first-team selections — running back Phil Mafah, wide receiver Jamal Haynes, defensive end Victoine Brown and defensive back Jayvian Allen. They were joined on the first team by Collins Hill wide receiver Travis Hunter, Greater Atlanta Christian lineman Addison Nichols, North Gwinnett linebacker Barrett Carter, Parkview running back Cody Brown and Wesleyan kicker Brooks Sturgeon.
The second team included two players each from Collins Hill, Grayson and Mill Creek — Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn and defensive end James Smith, Grayson lineman Griffin Scroggs and defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad and Mill Creek defensive back Caleb Downs and punter Brock Pellegrino. Buford’s Jacob Smith, Norcross’ Jalen Garner and Peachtree Ridge’s Amari McNeill also made the second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.