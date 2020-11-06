Thirteen Gwinnett athletes were selected for the Georgia Dugout Club Fastpitch All-State Games, scheduled for Nov. 14 at Buford.
The showcase games are at 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., along with a skills competition and awards presentation at 1:30 p.m.
Seven of the local players will compete for Team C, whose coaching staff includes Dacula’s Kelli Poff. The Team C roster picks are Buford’s Abbi Perkins (Jacksonville State recruit), Dacula’s Sydney Boulware (Winthrop), Mill Creek’s Madison Dobbins (Georgia Tech) and Dallis Goodnight (Alabama), Mountain View’s Sarah Currie (Jacksonville State) and North Gwinnett’s Haley Cummings (Chipola) and Grace Connelly (Georgia Tech).
Team A’s roster includes Brookwood’s Morgan Hall (Mercer) and Grace Young (Young Harris), as well as Grayson’s Kailyn Jones (Virginia). Its coaching staff features Parkview’s Jessica Sinclair.
Archer’s Faith Barth (Georgia) and Kailynn James (Tallahassee Community College), and Norcross’ Faith Lawrence (Carnegie Mellon) were named to Team D for the event.
