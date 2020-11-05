Providence Christian Storm (5-A Private)
Coach: Jonathan Beverly
Record: 0-7, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to Mount Vernon 62-0
Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private)
Coach: Franklin Pridgen
Record: 5-2, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 17-10 in overtime
These two Gwinnett private schools have never played in varsity football, but that changes Friday when the more established Wesleyan program meets the still-young Storm, led by a first-year head coach in Beverly. Pridgen, meanwhile, is in his 15th season as the Wolves head coach — the second-longest tenure currently among Gwinnett head football coaches.
His Wesleyan team began region play last week with a nail-biter, squeaking out an overtime win at Hebron Christian.
“We needed to clean up some mistakes but continue to focus on the prize,” Pridgen said. “We came here with a mission and we needed to turn things around. We needed some redemption and we got it tonight. I love the Wesleyan Wolves.”
Last year’s state runner-up got a great effort from its defense in the Hebron win. Army commit Tanner Bivins, in addition to his offensive line work, had six tackles (five for losses), two sacks and two quarterback hurries, and teammate Will Tucker had five tackles, two pass breakups and a pair of game-altering plays — blocking Hebron’s game-winning field goal attempt and recovering an overtime fumble to seal the win. Griffin Caldwell added an interception to go with his 16 rushes for 61 yards and two TDs on offense (all in the second half).
The matchup also figures to be an interesting night for Wesleyan quarterback Ryan Rose, who transferred from Providence in the offseason.
Despite Rose’s departure, quarterback Connor Jones, wide receiver Skyler Jordan and the Providence passing attack has shattered school records this season. They need to be at their best against a Wesleyan pass defense that kept Hebron quarterback Colten Gauthier, a South Carolina commit, from putting up big numbers last Friday.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Wesleyan School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.