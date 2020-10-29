Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private)
Coach: Franklin Pridgen
Record: 4-2, 0-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
Hebron Christian Lions (5-A Private)
Coach: Stan Luttrell
Record: 2-4, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Mount Vernon 42-3
Wesleyan had a bye after consecutive losses to powers Prince Avenue Christian and Athens Academy. The Wolves, 4-0 before that stretch, hope to get back on track with a Friday road trip to Hebron for their region opener.
A balanced offense has been through six games with quarterback Ryan Rose and running back Griffin Caldwell leading the way for Wesleyan. Rose has completed 71 of 111 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns, while Caldwell has rushed for 683 yards and eight TDs. Caldwell averages 8 yards per carry.
J.D. Chipman (58 tackles) and Tanner Bivins (34 tackles, seven for losses, three sacks) are among the Wolves’ defensive leaders.
Hebron is looking to break out of a rough three-game stretch of its own with losses to Athens Academy, Prince Avenue and Mount Vernon.
Most of the Lions’ offensive success has come through the passing attack led by South Carolina commit Colten Gauthier, who has thrown for 1,019 yards and nine TDs. Jack Luttrell (29 catches, 504 yards, two TDs) and Jaiden Stowers (17 catches, 347 yards, four TDs) have been his top targets. Luttrell also leads the defense with 54 tackles.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Hebron Christian Academy
