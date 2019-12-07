There were several key players from Gwinnett County who played a key role in Georgia Tech’s transitional football season, guys who will play an important role going forward as the team continues to change its culture and morph into the design of coach Geoff Collins.
Linebacker David Curry and receiver Malachi Carter are two Gwinnett County products who will be instrumental pieces. Others with a chance to contribute are flexback Christian Malloy and defensive linemen T.K. Chimedza and Chris Martin.
When Collins looks back on his first season as head coach at Georgia Tech, he’ll always see it as a foundational year in the transformation of the program. And he’ll view it with fondness and appreciation, not through the lens of a 3-9 record.
Collins spent a long time in the locker room after last Saturday’s season-ending loss to Georgia. He wanted to say goodbye to his small group of seniors that he believes laid the groundwork for the change in culture that Collins has preached since he was introduced as the new coach nearly a year ago.
“They’re a special group,” Collins said. “The culture they’ve set, so when we come back in January, we’re not having to go 180 to a million miles per hour so abruptly. So sad that they’re gone, but excited about what they’ve done to lay the groundwork for the future of this program.”
Collins must now turn his attention to signing the sort of high school prospects he covets that will enable the Yellow Jackets to again compete for a conference championship — or more. He only had to look across the field at the Georgia sideline to see the sort of talent that is needed to play at a higher level. Collins even mentioned it in his postgame remarks — although he refused to speak the word “Georgia.”
“I remember three years ago when I was the defensive coordinator at Florida, first year in the development of that (Georgia) program, and just to see the impact they’ve made through recruiting, through development,” Collins said. “That’s the way it should be.”
Georgia Tech has started to make inroads in recruiting and have seven commitments from the state’s top 50 prospects. The current roster has two. Collins calls recruiting “the lifeblood of the program” and his staff will scour the state before the early signing period from Dec. 19-21.
Georgia Tech currently has 22 hard commits according to 247 Sports, which ranks the Yellow Jackets No. 25 in the nation and No. 5 in the ACC.
Two of those commitments are from Gwinnett — Grayson wide receiver Ryan King and Buford defensive back Jalen Huff.
What went wrong in 2019
Injuries took a toll on the roster that was already thin. From the group that began the season “above the line” and ready to play in games, Collins said 16 were out for the Georgia game. It got the point where the Yellow Jackets used redshirt freshman Hinson Fowler, a walk-on, to play meaningful snaps against Georgia.
It took four games before the staff identified James Graham as the starting quarterback. Then the coaches had to live and die with his inconsistencies. Graham has a big arm and hit some big plays, but had ongoing issues with accuracy. He will be challenged this spring by returning freshman Jordan Yates and incoming freshman Tucker Gleason.
The kicking game was poor. Kickers Brenton King and Wesley Wells were inconsistent and ineffective.
What went right in 2019
For the most part, the players understood that hard work during practice would be rewarded with playing time. Collins said from the get-go that playing time would be parceled out in relation to the effort put forth.
“That’s our culture,” linebacker Curry said. “Maximum effort.”
Curry was one of those who stepped forward to take the lead. Granted a sixth season for medical redshirt reasons, Curry is expected to be one of the team’s leaders for 2020.
The staff discovered a pair of standout receivers in freshman Ahmarean Brown and sophomore Carter. Brown tied Calvin Johnson’s school record for touchdown catches by a freshman (seven) and Carter showed he could catch anything that was close. That group will be helped by the addition of Warner Robins product Marquez Ezzard, who had to sit out the year after transferring from Miami (Fla.).
Punter Pressley Harvin III got plenty of chances to kick and delivered. He performed at an All-ACC level, averaging a career-high 44.8 yards on 80 attempts.
What’s most needed for 2020
The offensive line was a patchwork group by the end of the season. The group loses impactful graduate transfer Jared Southers, but will get center Kenny Cooper and tackle Jahaziel Lee back after both missed the season with injuries. The search continues for big linemen — Georgia had a 25-pound advantage on Saturday.
The defensive line was also shredded during the season and ended the season searching for able-bodied players. Kelton Dawson was trending in the right direction before getting hurt and missing the last two games. Michael Lockhart has the makings of a big-time player. Chimedza and Martin, who was injured for part of the season, are both expected to make significant contributions.