Army improved to 6-1 Saturday with a 49-3 win over Mercer.
Mountain View grad Marquel Broughton had four tackles, one for loss, for Army.
Shiloh grad Isaac Dowling continued his stellar play for Mercer with 16 tackles (two for losses, two sacks). Teammate Carter Peevy, an Archer grad, completed 2 of 2 passes for 14 yards in his first college action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.