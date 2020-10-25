NCAA Football: Mercer at Army

Army improved to 6-1 Saturday with a 49-3 win over Mercer.

Mountain View grad Marquel Broughton had four tackles, one for loss, for Army.

Shiloh grad Isaac Dowling continued his stellar play for Mercer with 16 tackles (two for losses, two sacks). Teammate Carter Peevy, an Archer grad, completed 2 of 2 passes for 14 yards in his first college action.

